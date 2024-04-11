Clarifying my position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills

To the Editor:

I addressed the AAC concerning changing the Orange Blossom Priority Pool to a family pool while the Paradise pool is being renovated. I did not say that I did not want to share the pool. I said that it is a Priority Pool and the Southside or Hilltop pool could serve as a temporary substitute.

The AAC said that it does not make the decision; it is up to the Developer. Interesting that a member of the AAC made the suggestion last month, but doesn’t seem to want to take on any responsibility to change that recommendation. Also, while there were at least nine employees of The Villages in that room, it seemed that all had a memory problem when I requested a contact or address to which I could send my opinion.

Natalie Schwoelble

Village of El Cortez