Commissioners waive $60,775 in fines after derelict property back in compliance

Settling one of Sumter County’s oldest building code compliance cases, commissioners Tuesday night waived fines of $60,775 against a Lake Panasoffkee home.

During the first inspection in 2014 of a home owned by the estate of Anne S. Crump on County Road 431 in Lake Panasoffkee, roof, exterior wall and electrical violations were found.

A foreclosure order in March 2023 gave the owner a year to correct violations and pay $23,037 in staff costs before fines could be waived.

After 2,431 days in violation, an inspection last September found all violations corrected.

Fines also were waived in two other cases.

A lien of $21,175 was waived after a settlement agreement with Christa and David Foster. They bought a home on County Road 418 in Lake Panasoffkee that was owned by Andrian Enachioale and the Fosters corrected all violations, including unsafe structures, inoperable vehicles and sanitation issues. They paid staff costs of $4,452. Violations were found in a June 2021 inspection.

Fines of $10,000 were waived for Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., which acquired a home on County Road 103 in Oxford that was owned by Rhonda Trout. Violations related to residential accessory uses were found in a 2017 inspection and were corrected the following year.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey reported she is working on several other code compliance cases.

A home owned by the estate of James Holtz on County Road 422, Bushnell, will be sold at auction on May 9, according to an April 1 order by County Judge Paul Militello. Several defendants failed to respond to summons during the specified time period. Fines of $47,525 have been levied along with $15,206 in attorney’s fees, litigation costs of $2,479 and staff costs of $833.

A foreclosure request was filed last fall on a home owned by the estate of John Huckleberry on County Road 431 in Lake Panasoffkee.

Another foreclosure is sought against a home on County Road 511A, Wildwood, owned by Kevin Michael Brown, who failed to respond to the complaint by an April 1 deadline.

Charles and Linda Judd of Chillicothe, Ohio, face foreclosure on their home on County Road 540, Bushnell, which has had a leaking roof.

Default on a 2011 mortgage was filed April 2 for a home on 104th Road, Bushnell, owned by Aqualena Mitchell.

The estate of Delores Caprilozzi, which owns a home on County Road 476G, Lake Panasoffkee, and the estate of Cheryl Franz, which owns a home on SE 20thTerrace, Sumterville, also are involved in code enforcement cases.