Earl Kenwood Hubred

Earl K. Hubred, 79, passed away on April 8, 2024 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in Florida. His wife of 50 years, Carol was by his side.

He was born on June 13, 1944, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Kenneth and Effie (Berskow) Hubred and was raised in Elbow Lake, Minnesota and graduated from St. Cloud State College in 1966 with a degree in accounting. While he worked as an auditor for the Office of the Inspector General, USDA, he traveled extensively and moved several times. In 1974, he married his wife Carol Ulfig in Fredericksburg, VA. In 1985, they decided to buy a hardware store in Red Wing, MN. They owned “Red Wing Ace Hardware” until 2006 at which time they retired to The Villages in Florida. He enjoyed the hardware business, hunting, fishing, golfing, cruising, playing cards and socializing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Erin (Roland) Sanchez, Poulsbo, WA; Lisa (Troy) Daniels, Red Wing, MN; Debbie (Darrell) Breuer, Hager City, WI; five granddaughters; three great grandchildren; and sister Gail (Alan) Greiff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Omer Hubred; and sisters Arlyne Thomas and Jean Forsberg.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday May 9, 2024 at First Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN Service will be at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.