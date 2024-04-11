Joseph Knapp 81, formerly of Charleston, ME was called home to his savior on April 3, 2024, after a short battle with cancer. Born and raised in Drexel Hill, PA, he proudly served in the U.S. Airforce from 1960-1964 and was stationed at Charleston AFB in Maine, where he met and married the love of his life, Lois Pray Knapp in 1962. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.

Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois P Knapp (Pray), Joe also leaves behind his children, Lori Knapp, Joe Knapp Jr (Denise), and Tim Knapp (Shelly); his Grandchildren, Lindsey Smith (Cynewski) (Ryan), Megan Ross (Knapp) (Alistair) , Maddy Knapp, Josie Knapp, and Tessa Knapp, Annie Knapp, Teddy Knapp, Betsy Knapp, his step granddaughter Noelle Mitchel, and his great grandchild Vivienne Smith, his twin brother Jerry Knapp (Diane), brother John Knapp Nancy), and sisters Pat Houck (Joe) and Dot Aitken (John) and sister in law Marianne Knapp. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Dorothy Knapp, his brother James Knapp and his beloved grandson Jason Cynewski.

Joe and Lois settled and raised their children in Charleston, Maine where Joe was active in the community, coaching baseball and working with Charleston Recreation for years, eventually moving to Southern Maine until retiring and moving to Florida. Joe loved watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and was always willing to help the referees correct their mistakes.

He spent his career in sales, covering Central and Northern Maine for Standard Brands and Scott Paper Company, where he met so many of his close friends.

Joe loved snowmobiling in his younger days and then became an avid golfer and tennis player.

He loved his lifestyle in The Villages, where he and Lois settled in retirement. Golfing and playing tennis with close friends and family almost daily, spending Summers in Maine, enjoying friends and family including the many friends he played golf with at Dexter Municipal Golf Course.

Joe was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass, serving as Extraordinary Minister, attending Bible Study with Deacon Dana, and volunteering at the Soup Kitchen. Joe was proud to be a Knight of Columbus, Council #3172 in Dover-Foxcroft, ME, for 52 years where he attained 4th degree Knight status along with serving in many other capacities.

Funeral and Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, Florida. A celebration of Joe’s life will follow at Big Cypress Recreation Center; 3110 Hendry Drive, Wildwood, FL.