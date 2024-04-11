Performer at Cody’s nearly drowned out by alligator’s mating call

A performer at Cody’s nearly got drowned out by an alligator’s mating call.

Mike Fitzgerald and his wife, who are billed as Hollywood and the Tropix, were performing one day this past week at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood when the alligator, in a pond behind the popular restaurant, tried to take charge of the entertainment.

“This big boy showed up during our first set and went into some kind of mating call,” Fitzgerald said.

The restaurant’s general manager snapped a photo of the alligator. Fitzgerald pointed out you can see the “sound waves” around the alligator in the photograph.

