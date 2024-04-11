76.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Performer at Cody’s nearly drowned out by alligator’s mating call

By Staff Report

A performer at Cody’s nearly got drowned out by an alligator’s mating call.

Mike Fitzgerald and his wife, who are billed as Hollywood and the Tropix, were performing one day this past week at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood when the alligator, in a pond behind the popular restaurant, tried to take charge of the entertainment.

An alligator created sound waves while giving a mating call in a pond behind Cody's
An alligator created sound waves while giving a mating call in a pond behind Cody’s.

“This big boy showed up during our first set and went into some kind of mating call,” Fitzgerald said.

The restaurant’s general manager snapped a photo of the alligator. Fitzgerald pointed out you can see the “sound waves” around the alligator in the photograph.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

