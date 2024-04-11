76.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Retired trauma surgeon will speak to SAR about British occupation of Philly

By Staff Report
Dr. Glenn Haas
The Villages Chapter of SAR will meet Saturday, April 13 meeting and host Dr. Glenn Haas. The title of his presentation on Saturday will be: “The British Occupation of Philadelphia, September 26, 1777 to June 18, 1778.”

Haas is a former trauma surgeon who was born and raised in Philadelphia and practiced in Bucks County, Pa. He is certified in General Surgery, and Vascular Surgery.

While in the U. S. Air Force he was a triage officer and director of emergency services. Now retired, he is an avid golfer and outdoorsman. Hass and his wife live in Sea Isle City, N. J. During the colder months, they are snowbirds in The Villages, the Village of Caroline.

Haas has authored eight novels set in the time period of the Revolutionary War – “The Patriot Surgeon” series. These novels concern two brothers, their experiences, and the medical care they delivered during the American Revolution.

The Villages SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) meets on the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome.

