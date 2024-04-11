Villager caught improperly operating Street Legal golf cart winds up behind bars

A Villager improperly operating a Street Legal golf cart wound up behind bars.

David Lee Frank, 63, of the Village of Lake Denham, was driving a golf cart designated as a Low Speed Vehicle shortly before noon Wednesday on Meggison Road near the Village of Citrus Grove Postal Station, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer who was monitoring traffic using a stationary laser speed measurement device noticed that Frank’s Low Speed Vehicle, which was traveling in the golf lane along Meggison Road, passed a golf cart and reached a speed of 25 miles per hour. The officer ordered Frank to pull over.

The Michigan native “demanded” to know why he was being stopped. The officer pointed out that Frank had been traveling at 25 mph. Frank pointed to his license plate and said his golf cart was classified as a Low Speed Vehicle, also known as Street Legal. However, the officer reminded Frank that a Low Speed Vehicle is prohibited from traveling in the golf cart lane.

Frank was asked for his driver’s license, but he offered the police officer a Florida identification card. The officer conducted a records check and found that Frank’s license was suspended in 2019 after he was convicted of driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County, which is located in the Florida Panhandle.

Frank was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for DUI.

He was booked a the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.