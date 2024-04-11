76.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Villager has plenty of witnesses as he gets second hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Villager had plenty of witnesses when he got his second hole-in-one.

Rick Larson got a hole-in-one at the Volusia Executive Golf Course.

Rick Larson got the lucky ace on Monday, April 8 at Hole #5 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course. He used a pitching wedge and got the hole-in-one at 99 yards from the gold tees. He had a Mizuno yellow ball.

Witnesses were his wife, Rochelle Larson, and fellow golfers Wade and Lisa Pate.

“This was the second time in my 71 years that I shot a hole-in-one,” Larson said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

