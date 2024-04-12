76.2 F
Common sense prevails after complaint about 20-year-old driveway extension

By Meta Minton

Common sense prevailed after a complaint about a 20-year-old driveway extension at a home in The Villages.

The home of Salvatore and Sandra Rosa at 3163 Southern Trace in the Village of Polo Ridge was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

This driveway has been in place for 20 years at 3163 Southern Trace.

The home was built in 2001. The Rosas bought the home in 2004 with the driveway extension already in place. The couple had no idea the driveway was not in compliance.

A complaint about the driveway was received Sept. 19 by Community Standards. The Rosas attempted to submit a retroactive application to the Architectural Review Committee, but their application was denied.

During the hearing, there was plenty of sympathy for the homeowner. In 2023, the CDD 3 board approved a 12-year-old driveway extension at another home on Southern Trace.

“Where is the common sense?” asked Supervisor Terry Biddle. “You’re talking about something that been here for 20 years.”

The board unanimously agreed to allow the driveway to remain at the Rosas’ home.

