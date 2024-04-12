59.9 F
The Villages
Friday, April 12, 2024
Dog’s life saved after Ocala women help lost motorist from The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If you would consider posting this in your fine newspaper, I would appreciate it.

Last night, our little dog woke up coughing and choking. Something serious and life threatening was happening. I immediately put him in the car heading to the UF Emergency Veterinary Clinic in Ocala about half an hour away.

For whatever reason, my GPS directed me to a residential apartment complex. There was no clinic in sight. It was dark, I was in an unknown area, I was lost and my dog was choking.

UF Pet Emergency Treatment Services (Photo: Google)
Two women, I suspect a mother and daughter, driving by saw my distress and stopped. When I explained the situation they found the clinic on their GPS and escorted us to the clinic.

My dog is now fine. You are such good people. Thank you. Thank you.

Howard Mendelson
The Villages

