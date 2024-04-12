76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...

K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with drugs and loaded gun

By Staff Report
Alejandro Alvaro Amaya
Alejandro Alvaro Amaya

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect with drugs and a loaded gun.

Alejandro Alvaro Amaya, 47, of Floral City, was driving a gray Chevrolet utility vehicle at about 11 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop at a stop sign in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Amaya was “sweating profusely” and “avoiding eye contact.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of concentrated THC oil, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. There was also a semi-automatic pistol in the driver’s side door panel. The gun had a live round in the chamber and seven live rounds in a detachable magazine.

The Michigan native was arrested on weapon and drug charges. Amaya, who has a previous criminal history, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Resident receives non-compliance letter after failure to have ID at pickleball court

A Village of Pennecamp resident is outraged after his wife received a non-compliance letter for not carrying her ID to the pickleball courts.

Lack of cleanliness at swimming pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Denham resident reports that her local pool is not being kept clean.

Dog’s life saved after Ocala women help lost motorist from The Villages

"Last night, our little dog woke up coughing and choking. Something serious and life threatening was happening. I immediately put him in the car heading to the UF Emergency Veterinary Clinic in Ocala about half an hour away. For whatever reason, my GPS directed me to a residential apartment complex" - A Villager wrote in to thank two women from Ocala who helped save his dog's life by guiding him to an emergency veterinary clinic after he was misdirected.

Clarifying my position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills

A Village of El Cortez resident, who appeared earlier this week before the Amenity Authority Committee, clarifies her position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Appalled at Arizona Supreme Court’s decision

A Village of DeLuna resident is appalled at the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos