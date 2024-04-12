K-9 unit assists in arrest of suspect with drugs and loaded gun

A K-9 unit assisted in the arrest of a suspect with drugs and a loaded gun.

Alejandro Alvaro Amaya, 47, of Floral City, was driving a gray Chevrolet utility vehicle at about 11 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop at a stop sign in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Amaya was “sweating profusely” and “avoiding eye contact.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of concentrated THC oil, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. There was also a semi-automatic pistol in the driver’s side door panel. The gun had a live round in the chamber and seven live rounds in a detachable magazine.

The Michigan native was arrested on weapon and drug charges. Amaya, who has a previous criminal history, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.