To the Editor:

I ignore how frequently they clean the pools at The Villages.

All I can say is that you have to clean the tiling on the walls frequently. If you fail to do so, grease accumulates and then you see a greasy black spot on the tailing. That’s both unhealthy and gross. That’s the way the pool is looking right now.

It shouldn’t be happening.

Adriana Sarsynski

Village of Lake Denham