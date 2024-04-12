Law enforcement warning of smash-and-grab car burglaries in The Villages

Law enforcement is warning of smash-and-grab car burglaries taking place in the area, including The Villages.

Captain Robert Siemer, District Commander in The Villages for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, issued a warning in appearances Friday before three community development district boards in meetings at Savannah Center.

The thieves, who are from out of the area, are targeting vehicles in parking lots. Specifically, they want purses and wallets, from which they can extract driver’s licenses and checkbooks.

Those items are taken to faraway counties where the identification is used to set up bogus accounts and cash checks.

Siemer said your best defense is not leaving your purse, wallet or other valuables in your car.

“Take those items with you,” he said.

If you must leave those items in your car, it’s best to put them in the trunk.