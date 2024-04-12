Marcia Mase Butler, 80, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on April 4, 2024, after a brief illness. She leaves a legacy of unwavering love, dedication to education, and vibrant community engagement.

Born on January 10, 1944, in Trenton, NJ, Marcia was the daughter of Darrel and Irene Mase. She was raised in Gainesville, Florida, and attended P.K. Yonge High School before earning her Bachelor of Education from the University of Florida, where she met her husband Al, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

After their children were born, Marcia put her heart and soul into caring for her family. A dedicated mother and playful “GeeBee” to her adoring grandchildren, she created countless cherished memories and magical moments. Marcia relished having the generations together and found her greatest joy in the laughter and love of her family.

Marcia began her teaching career in Pinellas County and remained a steadfast champion for education throughout her lifetime. In retirement, Marcia actively participated in philanthropic educational initiatives, including The Villages Bookworm Book Drive. She served 12 years on the Lake Sumter State College Executive Board, and in 2022, her contributions were recognized with the Lake-Sumter State College Hall of Fame Trustee Award, reflecting her lasting impact on the community she served.

Marcia had a deep sense of community and civic engagement. She served on The Villages’ Republican Executive Committee and as president of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter Neighborhood Association. She was an avid reader, a member of two book clubs in the Villages, and enjoyed playing cards with friends.

Marcia had a profound impact on others-perhaps most memorably during her husband’s campaigns and multiple terms as Sumter County Commissioner. She was an engaging, encouraging, and constant presence-she genuinely enjoyed meeting and talking to new people throughout the county.

Marcia is survived by her beloved husband, Al Butler; her children, Patty Durham (Allen) and Michelle Duncan (Jason); and her cherished grandchildren, Greyson, Jackson, Grantham, and Katelyn. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Darrel J. Mase, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 22, 2024, at North Lake Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow immediately after the service.