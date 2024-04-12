76.2 F
The Villages
Friday, April 12, 2024
Villa in The Villages will have to be repainted after botched job

By Meta Minton

A villa in The Villages will have to be repainted after a botched job.

The home at 1326 Balboa Court in the San Pedro Villas was the subject of deed compliance violation Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received Jan. 24 by Community Standards indicating that the home was “painted multiple colors,” according to testimony presented in the hearing.

This villa at 1326 Balboa Court will have to be re-painted.

“All of the painting doesn’t match. It’s actually three different colors,” said Matt Armstrong, head of Resident Services.

The home has been owned since 1993 by Patricia Schaefer. Her son has been living there and since the complaint was made, has been the primary point of contact with Community Standards. He said the villa had been recently painted, but claimed the paint had “faded.” During a followup visit, he told Community Standards “not to call or come on the property.” Neither or his mother appeared at Friday’s hearing.

Supervisor Kathy Porter said it appeared the painter was at fault.

“Whoever was hired to do the work, messed it up,” she said.

The board agreed to give the homeowner 45 days to repaint the home. If the home is not repainted, a $150 fine will be imposed as well as $50 daily fines until the home is brought back into compliance.

