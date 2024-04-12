67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 12, 2024
type here...

Villager in assisted living leaves behind junk car and unkempt property

By Meta Minton

A Villager who has moved into assisted living has left behind a junk car and unkempt property.

The home at 2003 Cipriano Place in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on Feb. 15 about an inoperable vehicle with an expired registration in the driveway, mold on the homesite, overgrown weeds and overgrown shrubs.

An inoperable vehicle remains in the driveway at 2003 Cipriano Place
An inoperable vehicle remains in the driveway at 2003 Cipriano Place.

The home has been owned since 1997 by John Mangual and Lourdes Delgado. His status is not clear. She is 90 and has moved into assisted living, with her sister.

Community Standards recently met with Delgado to explain the violations to her and attempt to find a resolution. The visit took place after multiple letters, both regular mail and certified mail, were sent to the homeowner.

The lawn has since been mowed, but the weeds, overgrown shrubs and inoperable vehicle remain.

The supervisors found the property in violation of deed compliance rules. The homeowner has been given five days to deal with the inoperable vehicle, by either updating the registration or removing it from the property. The homeowner was given seven days to remove the weeds, trim the overgrown bushes and pressure wash the homesite for the mold removal.

If the violations are not corrected, a series of fines will be imposed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Resident receives non-compliance letter after failure to have ID at pickleball court

A Village of Pennecamp resident is outraged after his wife received a non-compliance letter for not carrying her ID to the pickleball courts.

Lack of cleanliness at swimming pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Denham resident reports that her local pool is not being kept clean.

Dog’s life saved after Ocala women help lost motorist from The Villages

A Villager, whose dog was in grave peril, is grateful to a couple of angels who helped him find his way to the medical care the dog desperately needed.

Clarifying my position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills

A Village of El Cortez resident, who appeared earlier this week before the Amenity Authority Committee, clarifies her position on the Priority Pool at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

Appalled at Arizona Supreme Court’s decision

A Village of DeLuna resident is appalled at the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos