Villager in assisted living leaves behind junk car and unkempt property

A Villager who has moved into assisted living has left behind a junk car and unkempt property.

The home at 2003 Cipriano Place in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received by Community Standards on Feb. 15 about an inoperable vehicle with an expired registration in the driveway, mold on the homesite, overgrown weeds and overgrown shrubs.

The home has been owned since 1997 by John Mangual and Lourdes Delgado. His status is not clear. She is 90 and has moved into assisted living, with her sister.

Community Standards recently met with Delgado to explain the violations to her and attempt to find a resolution. The visit took place after multiple letters, both regular mail and certified mail, were sent to the homeowner.

The lawn has since been mowed, but the weeds, overgrown shrubs and inoperable vehicle remain.

The supervisors found the property in violation of deed compliance rules. The homeowner has been given five days to deal with the inoperable vehicle, by either updating the registration or removing it from the property. The homeowner was given seven days to remove the weeds, trim the overgrown bushes and pressure wash the homesite for the mold removal.

If the violations are not corrected, a series of fines will be imposed.