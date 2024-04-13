Driver who fled from cops arrested after caught back behind wheel

A driver who has been convicted of fleeing from law enforcement was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Labrentay Lamar Smith, 34, of Dade City, was driving a red Mercury four-door with an inoperable brake light at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Smith admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy found that Smith, who has a long criminal history, was released in 2023 from state prison after serving a five-year sentence. His license has been revoked for fleeing from law enforcement.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.