76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 13, 2024
type here...

Driver who fled from cops arrested after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Labrentay Lamar Smith
Labrentay Lamar Smith

A driver who has been convicted of fleeing from law enforcement was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Labrentay Lamar Smith, 34, of Dade City, was driving a red Mercury four-door with an inoperable brake light at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Smith admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy found that Smith, who has a long criminal history, was released in 2023 from state prison after serving a five-year sentence. His license has been revoked for fleeing from law enforcement.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump and the January 6 ‘hostages’

A reader from Milwaukee, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about former President Trump and the January 6 “hostages.”

Residents of Winifred will be forced to continue to live with unsafe situation

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been in the headlines, worries that he and his neighbors will be forced to continue to live with an unsafe situation.

When did we decide insulting our neighbors was part of politics?

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders when it was decided that insulting our neighbors was part of politics.

Resident receives non-compliance letter after failure to have ID at pickleball court

A Village of Pennecamp resident is outraged after his wife received a non-compliance letter for not carrying her ID to the pickleball courts.

Lack of cleanliness at swimming pool

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Denham resident reports that her local pool is not being kept clean.

Photos