Residents of Winifred will be forced to continue to live with unsafe situation

To the Editor:

I would like to respond to the two recent articles about the golf cart “cut through” in the Village of Winifred.

First, I would like to provide some historical context to the situation. When the Developer decided 20 years ago to extend The Villages south of CR 466, he installed a multi-modal path around the Laurel Manor complex through the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard, connecting with a multi-modal along Buena Vista Boulevard toward Sumter Landing. The Village of Winifred was built out at the same time, with one vehicle entrance. To accommodate the residents a short cart path was installed at the south end off Winthrop Terrace and one north on Laurel Lane. It wasn’t long before cart drivers found it shorter (by 0.2 miles) and faster (by 75 seconds) to use the paths to cut through Winifred using Kingston Way. They created an unsafe situation while dodging service vehicles, pedestrians, dog walkers and residents backing out of their driveways. As The Villages has grown so has the volume of golf carts (1,200 – 1,800 per day).

I have discussed the issue with the District 5 supervisors and the District Office asking for 2 things. There is no signage at either cart entrance to Winifred directing traffic to use Buena Vista and that the Villages App be contacted about directions in the Winifred area. Currently drivers are instructed to turn right at the putting green at the Palmer Country Club, proceed through to the cart path connecting to Winifred Way and continue to the northern cart path in Winifred. I had asked for signage and the change in the app.

My only “annoyance” was that I was summarily rejected on both requests with little discussion. So the residents of Winifred will have to contend with this unsafe situation for the foreseeable future.

Robert Linker

Village of Winifred