Suspect attempts to alter appearance after theft of liquor from restaurant

A suspect apparently attempted to alter his appearance after the theft of multiple bottles of liquor from a popular restaurant.

Gary Alan Stokes, 49, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Tuesday in Lake County after he was found to be in possession of a stolen license plate. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

The Texas native was also wanted on Marion County warrants charging him with the theft of multiple bottles of liquor from Francesco’s Ristorante in Summerfield. He and a woman burglarized the restaurant in the wee hours March 24 and took multiple bottles of liquor as well as a speaker that was set up near a fake fireplace, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Security footage showed that the man had a “large white goatee,” a goatee that was visible in another Lake County Jail mugshot from a March 15 arrest. In the Lake County Jail mugshot taken this week, the goatee was gone. Marion County deputies suspect he deliberately changed his appearance after he was caught on surveillance at Francesco’s.

Stokes is facing charges of theft and burglary in the Francesco’s case. He remains free on $13,500 bond.