A Villager got his second lifetime hole-in-one while golfing with his wife and their friends.

Mike Sadowski of the Village of Sabal Chase scored the lucky ace on March 30 at Hole #4 at Bogart Executive Golf Course. He was golfing with his wife, Deb Sadowski, and their friends, Bob and Patty Hendrix.

Sadowski got the lucky ace at 94 yards using a gap wedge.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com