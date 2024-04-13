Villager ordered to stay off booze after DUI arrest

A Villager has been ordered to stay off booze after a drunk driving arrest.

Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 63, of the Village of La Zamora, has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service as the result of a sentencing hearing this past month in Lake County Court. Gilbrook has been ordered not to possess or consume alcohol and will lose his license, although the judge will allow him to obtain a Business Purposes Only or “hardship” license.

Gilbrook was driving a white Ford pickup at about 9 p.m. Feb. 15 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. It appeared Gilbrook had been drinking and the Philadelphia, Pa. native initially indicated he would not participate in field sobriety exercises. He became “increasingly agitated” and said he “just wanted to go home.” Eventually he agreed to take part in the exercises, but his poor performance led officers to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .158 and .145 blood alcohol content.