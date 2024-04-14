Alligator enjoys refreshing dip in pond at golf course

Jane Young shared this photo of an alligator taking a refreshing dip on a hot day on the Caroline golf course at Mallory Country Club.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
