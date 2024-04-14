Are golf managers checking the contractors’ work?

To the Editor:

I agree with the comments that golfers have a responsibility for maintaining the tee boxes, sand traps, and greens. Maybe posting reminder signs with photos at the starter building might help.

But, I have to wonder about whether management is taking time to view the contractors’ performance. I noticed many areas near the greens and tee boxes have bare areas and wonder whether they were the result of golfer foot traffic. Then last week while playing at Turtle Mound, I observed a lawn mover scalping the area around two greens. I also wondered why he was even cutting grass that didn’t seem to be needed to be cut. Therefore, is anyone from golf course management looking at contractor activities?

Ronald Andes

Village of Charlotte