Bond forfeited by resident who tormented executive in The Villages

A resident with a criminal history of tormenting an executive in The Villages has forfeited his bond in an unrelated drunk driving case.

A notice of bond forfeiture was filed earlier this month in Marion County Court after 31-year-old Jeremy Robert Powell of the Village of Sabal Chase failed to show up for a mandatory appearance.

He was involved in a crash in the wee hours of Jan. 26 near Mulberry Grove Plaza. Powell’s black Kia was found in the center median of the roadway. It appeared Powell had been drinking. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Prior to his most recent DUI arrest, Powell had been free on $4,000 bond following his Dec. 8 arrest on two counts of criminal mischief. In that instance, Powell allegedly vandalized vehicles owned by brothers Michael and Matt Hoopfer, executives with Commercial Property Management. Their vehicles had been parked at Brownwood when the alleged vandalism occurred. The Commercial Property Management Office is located at Brownwood. Michael Hoopfer is a former Community Development District 13 supervisor and his father, Bobby Hoopfer, is a supervisor on the powerful Village Center Community Development District Board. The vandalism cases are still pending in Sumter County Court.

Powell lost his job as a leasing agent at the Lofts at Brownwood after an arrest in 2023 after defecating on Michael Hoopfer’s vehicle, which had been parked at his home at Oxford Oaks. At the time, Hoopfer suggested to police that Powell’s actions might have been prompted by a romantic rivalry. Powell was placed on probation as a result of that incident.

The Wauconda, Ill. native was also arrested on July 4, 2021 on a drunk driving charge in Lake County. He was also placed on probation as a result of that arrest.