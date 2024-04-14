82.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Our cut-through traffic worse than cut-through traffic in Winifred

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have read a great deal recently about golf carts cutting through Winifred. I have learned in the past when buying a home you check out the neighborhood first to make sure you are not on a through traffic area and if you don’t like where you purchased move.
You are just lucky that all you deal with is carts. You should be in Polo Ridge or Summerhill and put up with not only golf carts cutting through but probably much more cars from outside The Villages cutting through our neighborhood. Streets like Oak Forest, Southern Trace and Woodbridge are major roadway cut-throughs and theses cars are going much faster.

David Woodcock
Village of Polo Ridge

 

