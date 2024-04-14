Ruth Myrtle McMahon-Lloyd

Ruth Nichols Avery McMahon-Lloyd passed peacefully on March 25, 2024, at the age of 92.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years James Lloyd, her three boys, Gary, Craig and Mark, their wives, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, many of whom were able to come by or call to say their final goodbyes.

She was the last survivor of 13 brothers and sisters and the youngest daughter of John Jacob Nichols and Nelly Elizabeth Long. Ruth was born on February 19, 1932, and raised on a farm in Marion, NY.

Ruth was introduced to her first husband, Robert Avery, by her brother Raymond (Ray) Nichols in 1948 and they married in 1950, and raised their three sons in Rochester, NY until Robert’s death in 1973.

Ruth met her second husband, Robert McMahon in 1974, and they wed in 1975. Ruth and Robert moved from Rochester to Orlando, FL in 1976 where they built R&R Resources, a machine shop servicing government and private industries. Once retired, they relocated to The Villages, FL in 2003.

Ruth met Jim Lloyd after Robert McMahon’s passing in 2010 and they wed shortly thereafter.

Ruth’s love was her family and friends, and her passion was art, painting, and ceramics. She loved the beach, and even parasailed in the Gulf of Mexico in her 60’s.