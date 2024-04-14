74 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 14, 2024
South Dakota governor to appear at Villagers for Trump event

By Staff Report
Gov. Kristi Noem
The governor of South Dakota will appear next month at a Villagers for Trump event.

Gov. Kristi Noem will be signing copies of her book, “No Going Back,” in the event to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13 at Rohan Recreation Center. The $50 admission includes a copy of Noem’s book. VIP packages are available to meet Gov. Noem and get a signed copy of her book. Learn more at https://villagersfortrump47.com/trump-event/gov-kristi-noem-rally-book-signing/

In 2010, after serving in the South Dakota legislature for several years, Noem was elected to serve as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2018,she was elected as South Dakota’s first-ever female governor. In 2022, Noem was re-elected with the largest vote total in the history of South Dakota.

