Villager Marie Hart was amazed that to get a hole-in-one after only playing golf for six months.

She scored the lucky ace at the Marsh Bend Pitch & Putt.

“My friend captured me walking to the hole and took my pic. I thought it rolled down hill but she said no it went in the hole,” Hart said.

