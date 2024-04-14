58.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 14, 2024
We need to vote out the officials who’ve allowed growth to make our lives miserable

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Have you noticed longer waits at restaurants, traffic stop light to stop light, Villagers trying to find a parking space at the squares, etc.? Who’s at fault? Well we can start with the county commissioners, three county planning boards and greedy developers who have built four-story apartment buildings all over the place.
Developers don’t care if you call them greedy, that’s their nature. The three surrounding counties don’t need the taxes. I’m sure their coffers are OK.
Well, whatever it is I guess we’re stuck, unless WE VOTE THEM OUT!

Anthony Rizzo
Village of Alhambra

 

Photos