Woman with unpaid traffic tickets leads FHP on 120 mph chase

A woman whose license has been suspended due to unpaid traffic tickets led the Florida Highway Patrol on a high speed chase on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County.

Wayneisha Rickia Toombs, 27, of St. Cloud, was driving a maroon Nissan at 10:42 a.m. Sunday when her speed was caught on a laser measuring device at 117 miles per hour near the Okahumpka Service Plaza, according to an arrest report. A trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, but Toombs did not pull over. The trooper pulled up next to Toombs and saw she was looking straight ahead and talking on her phone. A second trooper joined in the pursuit, which reached a top speed of 120 mph.

The troopers used precision maneuvering techniques to force the Nissan to stop. Toombs was taken into custody at gunpoint. After she was medically cleared by Sumter County Fire & EMS personnel, Toombs said she did not realize that the troopers were attempting to pull her over. The troopers ran a computer check and found that Toombs driver’s license has been suspended for non-payment of traffic citations in Miami-Dade County.

She was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.