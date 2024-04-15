82.8 F
Fake Christian is about to be revealed in court

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A fake Christian, a fake charlatan, a sick, disturbed serial adulterer, and liar will be revealed next week.
Following a string of courthouse losses that have cost Citizen Donald Trump hundreds of millions in fines, the former president will finally enter a courtroom on Monday to face 34 felony counts that could lead to prison time in covering up a campaign fraud.
The disgraced, impeached former president will attend the beginning of his so-called “hush money” trial related to paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs before the 2016 presidential election. Never before has any president been on criminal trial in court.
Adding to that is his knowledge that what will come out during testimony will likely be embarrassing for a man who is already deeply unpopular in Manhattan where he used to make his home. His fate is likely sealed and well deserved after all this time.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

