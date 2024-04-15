Trump has left a trail of cheating on wives and in business

To the Editor:

I agree with your comments about Trump. He was having an affair as he was married to his first wife.He was also having an affair when he was married to his third wife. He was to build a hotel in Russia and Putin was to receive the top floors. Did the bank of Russia send the NRA money for Trump’s campaign funds? Did he owe the Russian and Dutch banks hundreds of millions of dollars for his bankruptcies? Did he screw his employees and contractors out of millions of dollars for his bankruptcies? How about his businesses that went belly up?

Oh yes, Mexico was to pay for the wall.

If he was impeached two times, then you tell us how he is running for president.

James Martin

Village of Calumet Grove