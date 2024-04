A Villager was thrilled to finally get her second hole-in-one.

Cheryl Heck of the Village of Belvedere scored the lucky ace on Wednesday, April 10 at Hole #9 at the Belmont Executive Golf Course.

She previously got a hole-in-one about 20 years ago in Wisconsin.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com