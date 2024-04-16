68.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Mexican native arrested on felony driving charge at gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Ruben Rodriguez Arellano
Ruben Rodriguez Arellano

A native of Mexico was arrested on a felony driving charge near an entrance gate in The Villages.

Ruben Rodriguez Arellano, 57, of Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado at 9:50 a.m. Friday near the entrance to the Village of Santo Domingo off El Camino Real when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

During a traffic stop, the deputy discovered that Arellano has a suspended driver’s license and has been convicted of driving while license suspended four times – in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2024.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

