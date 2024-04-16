75.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Villager arrested after visit to his neighborhood swimming pool

By Staff Report
A Villager was arrested after a visit to his neighborhood swimming pool.

Edward Joseph Fox, 63, of the Village of Belvedere summoned law enforcement at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the Belvedere pool, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy found Fox standing next to his vehicle in the parking lot and he claimed a woman at the pool had violated an injunction issued by a Sumter County judge. Fox went back to his home and returned with paperwork to show the deputy.

The deputy read the paperwork and explained to Fox that the judge’s order prohibited the York, Pa. native from coming within 500 feet of the woman. Fox indicated he had seen the woman’s golf cart at the pool, went home and called the sheriff’s office before returning to the pool. When he was back at the pool, Fox was “observing her from the gate.” The woman provided pictures of Fox in the pool parking lot.

The deputy noted in the arrest report that Fox never attempted to claim it had been “accidental contact.”

He was arrested on a charge of violating an injunction. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Fox was also arrested in 2023 for violating a similar court order, but that case was dropped when evidence was deemed “legally insufficient to prove guilt.”

