The Villages
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Cooper’s hawk keeping an eye on the Village of Collier

By Staff Report

This stunning Cooper’s was spotted in a tree keeping an eye on things in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

