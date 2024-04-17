Hoarding son won’t be prosecuted for alleged abuse of mother

A son whose hoarding has become notorious in The Villages won’t be prosecuted for allegedly abusing his mother.

The state attorney’s office has announced no information will be filed with regard to a charge of elder abuse which had been faced by 37-year-old Jeffrey Charles Packard following his arrest on March 11 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Packard’s mother had summoned law enforcement to her home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe. She claimed her son had drained her bank account to buy drugs. Drugs and ammunition were found at the home.

The state attorney’s office has announced that no information will be filed with regard to the charge of elder abuse. The prosecutor’s office has been unable to contact Barbara Packard and a subpoena which had been issued “came back unserved.”

The prosecutor’s office remains confident that Jeffrey Packard will be convicted of the other charges he is facing and will likely be facing “lengthy prison time.”

The first deputy on the scene March 11 at the Packard home saw “many used hypodermic needs, multiple clear plastic baggies with white powdery residue inside and two broken clear glass pipes with burnt residue inside,” according to the arrest report. Barbara Packard, who with her late husband bought the home in 2005, pointed the deputy to her son’s desk which led to the discovery of a treasure trove of drugs including needles loaded with heroin. There were also bags which contained methamphetamine and marijuana. The deputy discovered 37 12-gauge shotgun shells, which Jeffrey Packard is barred from possessing because he is a convicted felon.

Barbara Packard said her son “withdraws money from her account on an ongoing basis.” She said he deposited her money onto cashapp cards and used the cards to buy illicit drugs.

Barbara Packard appeared before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on March 15 and many of her neighbors in attendance at the meeting were riveted by her tales of her son’s abuse. The neighbors, who have been down a long difficult path due to neglect and hoarding at the Packard home, pledged to help Barbara Packard.

A “drive by” of the Packard home on Wednesday afternoon showed it was in reasonably good shape. A white Hyundai Santa Fe owned by the Packards was in the driveway.

Jeffrey Packard remains free on $23,500 bond.