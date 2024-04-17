86.1 F
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Oxford man arrested with drugs after leaving Wawa parking lot

By Staff Report
Raymond Crosley
An Oxford man was arrested with drugs after leaving a Wawa parking lot.

Raymond Crosley, 59, was a passenger in a red Toyota Corolla at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and pulling out of the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 when an officer noticed that the dirt on the car’s license plate made it nearly unreadable, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the Tiki Hut on County Road 466.

An officer spotted a small glass pipe by Crosley’s feet in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine. He claimed he had a prescription for hydrocodone found in an Altoid’s breath mint container, but “could not explain why they were not in a prescription bottle with his name,” the report said.

Crosley was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.

