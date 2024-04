Jennifer Meddick of the Village of Collier has fond memories of Larry, a legendary alligator who lived in The Villages.

“Larry was the gator who lived in the Brownwood pond until they relocated him to Gatorland,” she said.

She was lucky enough to snap a memorable photo of him back in 2016. That day, Larry was on the prowl.

“He was walking between the golf cart path and the pond,” she said.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com