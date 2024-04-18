Carl L. Calliari

Carl L. Calliari, Ed.D. (1941-2024) of the Village of Winifred passed away on April 14, 2024.

Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He moved to the Villages in October of 2006. Dr. Calliari retired from Rowan University in New Jersey, in 2004, where he taught for 38 years and held the position of Full Professor. He served as the Chair of the Department of Elementary/Early Childhood Education for 12 years, was the founder and Director of the Nationally recognized and multiple Award Winning Thomas E. Robinson Beginning Teacher Induction Center, and Directed the Graduate Master’s At Teaching Program which prepared Liberal Arts graduated for teaching at the Elementary, Secondary and Special Education levels.

He is survived by a sister, Dolores Prantil from Long Island, NY; nephews, Richard & Vincent Prantil and Brian Calliari; his nieces, Angela Schultz and Joanna Ciano, and 8 grand-nieces and nephews.