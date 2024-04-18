86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Carl L. Calliari

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Carl L. Calliari
Carl L. Calliari

Carl L. Calliari, Ed.D. (1941-2024) of the Village of Winifred passed away on April 14, 2024.
Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He moved to the Villages in October of 2006. Dr. Calliari retired from Rowan University in New Jersey, in 2004, where he taught for 38 years and held the position of Full Professor. He served as the Chair of the Department of Elementary/Early Childhood Education for 12 years, was the founder and Director of the Nationally recognized and multiple Award Winning Thomas E. Robinson Beginning Teacher Induction Center, and Directed the Graduate Master’s At Teaching Program which prepared Liberal Arts graduated for teaching at the Elementary, Secondary and Special Education levels.

He is survived by a sister, Dolores Prantil from Long Island, NY; nephews, Richard & Vincent Prantil and Brian Calliari; his nieces, Angela Schultz and Joanna Ciano, and 8 grand-nieces and nephews.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos