Driver with suspended license apprehended with marijuana

A driver with a suspended license was apprehended with marijuana during a traffic stop.

Willis Perry Parker, 41, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a gray Dodge Durango on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer also learned that Parker has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. In addition, the Texas native had about eight grams of marijuana in a container in the vehicle’s center console.

Parker is already on probation due to a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.