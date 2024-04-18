88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Driver with suspended license apprehended with marijuana

By Staff Report
Willis Perry Parker
Willis Perry Parker

A driver with a suspended license was apprehended with marijuana during a traffic stop.

Willis Perry Parker, 41, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a gray Dodge Durango on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer also learned that Parker has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. In addition, the Texas native had about eight grams of marijuana in a container in the vehicle’s center console.

Parker is already on probation due to a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos