Linda Lu Kennedy

Linda Lu Kennedy, a gift of joy, beauty, and kindness, joined her Lord, Jesus, on April 11, 2024. Born on April 27, 1947, in Paris, Illinois, Linda’s life unfolded exactly as God planned, full of faith and purpose.

She is celebrated by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years, Steve Kennedy, her sister, Judy, their children Tara Davidson (Michael Sr.), Tami Graham (Todd), and their grandchildren, Michael Jr., Garrett, Joshua, Matthew, Abigail, Grace, and Eden.

Linda and Steve’s love story began in 1965 at a Rose Hulman Institute of Technology dance following a basketball game. Steve went to retrieve his belongings when he found Linda’s feet on his shoes in the bleachers. Linda was wearing her Sparkette uniform, grabbing the attention of Steve, who immediately noticed that she had a beautiful pair of legs. After dating, graduating, and marrying, they moved to The Hague, Netherlands, for seven joyful years. Upon returning to the States, Linda and Steve happily settled down in Madeira, Ohio to raise their two daughters.

Linda loved to bake and cook, honing her skills in Europe. Once she returned to working, she found her niche as a microwave cooking instructor with Sears. Years later, she moved into selling Craftsman hand tools. Her warmth and kindness enabled her to thrive, becoming one of the top performers in sales.

After traveling worldwide with Steve, enjoying God’s creation, they settled in The Villages, Florida, to enjoy the immense blessing of fellowship with so many of their amazing friends.

A celebration of Linda Lu Kennedy’s life will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. at North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Though Linda may no longer walk among us, her spirit will forever shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, knowing she was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.