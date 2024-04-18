Marion Henry Wells

Marion Henry Wells, 91, peacefully passed away on April 13th, 2024, surrounded by his loving children and sister at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida.

Marion was born on December 22, 1932, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Marion Haye Wells and Martha Helen Palmer.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Bracknell, his parents, his sister Carolyn Ethel Lowe, and three grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Amato, David Thomas Amato, and Daniel Kelley O’Brien.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Solyne Diane Wells (partner Lydia Harris) Barbara Dawn Amato (husband Thomas), Carol Lynn Coons, James Henry Wells, and former wife Patricia Jones; as well as Laura Jeanne Scifo (husband Robert). Marion also leaves behind a legacy through his grandchildren: Melissa Wells (husband Oscar Hernandez), Todd David Amato (wife Christina Bennett), Kristy AnnMarie Amato (husband Laurence Lawlor), Krista Leanne Coons (husband Rudy Abac Ordonez), Kyle Coons (wife Chiaki), Rebecca Nicole Coons (husband Ryan Dail), Jeremey Coons, Kristopher Gurbey, Kellie Jean Wells, Kevin James Wells, David Herbert O’Brien Jr. (wife Libby Francesca Jordan), Michelle Renee Terry (husband Christopher Terry Sr.), and their great-grandchildren, who brought him immense joy and pride.

Marion served his country in the United States Navy as an Aerial Photographer during the Korean War. After returning home, he pursued his passion for aviation, working as an airline mechanic at Eastern Airlines. His dedication and technical expertise led him to become a respected Manager of Technical Writing for military aircraft, where he contributed significantly to the field.

Marion and Jean’s love story began in childhood, blossoming into a lifelong partnership filled with cherished moments, from strolling hand in hand under the cherry blossoms in Washington DC to embracing the joys of parenthood and beyond, sharing the love and laughter of their expanding family.

Those closest to Marion will gather to celebrate his remarkable life and enduring love on April 27, at 12:00 p.m. at Heirs-Baxley Funeral Home, located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida.