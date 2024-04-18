88.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Pair of great horned owlets posing at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This pair of great horned owlets were posing on a branch at Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

