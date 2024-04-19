Cousin in charge at hoarding home hoping for fine forgiveness to spur sale

A cousin is taking charge at a home in The Villages which has become notorious for hoarding.

Mark O’Shea updated the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday about the home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe

The owner, Barbara Packard, claims she was held for two years as a prisoner in her home by her adult son.

Jeffrey Charles Packard, 37, was arrested at the home March 11 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He is facing multiple charges and the state attorney’s office is confident he will be sentenced to prison time.

O’Shea, who is making the transition from New Jersey to South Florida, is the cousin and Godson of Barbara Packard. He now has her power of attorney.

“I am doing my best to help clean up this mess,” he said.

He has lined up a buyer for the Packard house, but due to the history of the house and its condition, the buyer is willing to pay $200,000 for the home and wants to close in early June. Packard and her late husband purchased the home in 2005 for $238,500 and were its original owners.

The house is nearly in compliance, but there is still a problem with the lawn.

Fines at the property now stand at $36,595. There are also outstanding legal fees that must ultimately be paid by Barbara Packard, the purchaser of the home or residents of CDD 5.

“We’ve had too many promises. We’ve incurred considerable legal fees. It’s been a real nightmare for this board to deal with. We have sympathy for Mrs. Packard, but it’s not up to the residents to pay for this,” said CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow.

The board will revisit the forgiveness issue when it meets in May.

Kadow noted that at the May meeting he would like to see proof that the property has been brought into full compliance, including the yard.