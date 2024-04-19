77.7 F
The Villages
Friday, April 19, 2024
Drinking ignites alleged brawl leading to Villager’s arrest

By Staff Report
Susan Jones Hemmings
Susan Jones Hemmings

A Villager’s decision to order a drink at a restaurant ignited a brawl later at her home which ended with her arrest.

Susan Jones Hemmings, 65, who lives in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, was out at a restaurant when she attempted to order an alcoholic beverage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A witness saw what Hemmings was doing and informed Hemmings’ husband. The group opted to leave and headed home.

When they got home, Hemmings allegedly grabbed her husband’s arms with both of her hands and punched him in the stomach. She also “destroyed” a piece of furniture. The husband attempted to leave, but Hemmings blocked the exit. He dialed 911.

The report noted that Hemmings was “showing signs of intoxication” when deputies arrived at the home.

The Portsmouth, Va. native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

