Richard Dean Monk

Richard Dean Monk, 65, passed away on April 9, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages surrounded by his loving family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Richard was born in Houston, Texas on November 8, 1958 to Henry G. Monk and Nevia “Jean” Newman Monk. Richard was a child when his family moved to Wildwood, FL.

In later years he often described the town to newcomers by saying, “back then Wildwood only had one caution light at the intersection and the neighborhood kids all worked melons in the summer for spending money.”

He met and married his wife of 48 years, Robin Stafford Monk, in Wildwood and together they moved to Texarkana, Arkansas where they lived until 1997. At that time Richard and Robin and their two children moved back to Richard’s hometown. Richard worked in route sales in the food and beverage industry most of his life, but after returning to Florida he got a job driving a bus for Disney World.

He loved talking with the children who arrived on the bus eager to see Mickey Mouse. Richard loved entertaining adults too. His favorite joke was asking them if they had seen Mickey’s boss. “Who’s that?” the passengers would ask. “You know,” Richard would say holding his hand above his head, “A mouse about this high wearing a pink polka dotted dress and a bow in her hair.” He said, “the guys would look puzzled, but the ladies would just cackle.” Richard loved telling stories and making people laugh, but most of all he loved his family.

He considered them to be his greatest blessing. He is survived by his loving wife Robin, his children Brandi Monk and Joshua Monk and his wife Heather; his granddaughter Cheyenne Leppert and her husband Dustin and great grandchildren Hunter Lanier, Braxton Lanier and Kinslee Leppert.

Richard is preceded in death by an infant daughter Ashley Monk, his parents, and his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Debbie Monk.