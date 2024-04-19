Roosevelt Executive Golf Course should be downgraded to F grade

To the Editor:
Roosevelt Executive Golf Course is moving from D to F. For those interested, our golf courses are moving in the wrong direction. Terrible conditions persist. Of course, the weather is to blame!
Bill Brecht
Village of Bradford
