Friday, April 19, 2024
Roosevelt Executive Golf Course should be downgraded to F grade

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Roosevelt Executive Golf Course is moving from D to F. For those interested, our golf courses are moving in the wrong direction. Terrible conditions persist. Of course, the weather is to blame!

Bill Brecht
Village of Bradford

 

