A Village of Bradford man got a hole-in-one after giving up golf for 30 years.

Bill Fairchild started playing golf again last year.

He was recently golfing with a pal and scored a lucky ace at Hole #6 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course. He used a 9 iron at 120 yards.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com