William H. Freeland

William H. Freeland of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the age of 90. He was born on January 25, 1934 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania. Bill and Sally were raised in Halifax, Pennsylvania area.

He was a pilot in the United States Airforce for 20 years, and retired as a Lt. Colonel. He then was a corporate pilot with the Fargo Forum in North Dakota for another 20 years.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and sporting clays shooting. He was a life long member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, and Shriners.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah Heckert Freeland, daughter, Susan Carlson, parents, William B. Freeland & Elizabeth S. Freeland.

He is survived by his son, Scott Freeland and wife Rhonda, grandchildren, Craig Carlson and wife Kayla and Jennifer Carlson. Also survived by two great grandchildren, Taylor and Emma Carlson, and by a special niece Margaret Sittner and sister- in- law Susan Sittner.

The family would like to thank The Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice House and Deb Larson for the care and compassion they showed Bill Freeland in his final days.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at New Covenant United Methodist Church at 3470 Woodridge Drive , The Villages, Florida 32162 on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.